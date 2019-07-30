Speech to Text for Man Severely Burned In House Fire

new at five. we've learned more than one person was burned in a limestone county house fire. take a look at these pictures from a waay 31 viewer. an 83-year-old man who lived in the home on pryor road was airlifted with serious burns. but he wasn't the only one burned. thank you for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live. scottie, what have you learned since we last spoke at four? firefighters at this huntsville fire station responded to the blaze on pryor road. and that's where they tell me one of their own was burned while helping put out the fire that burned the homeowner. according to officials, the fire started around noon today. family members of the homeowner were at the scene when i got there. they identified the victim as 83- year-old john hatch. he was airlifted to the burn center at university of alabama in birmingham. but i've since learned he wasn't the only one burned. a huntsville firefighter had a minor burn on his chin, but he didn't get treated. instead, he kept working, and now his coworkers are calling him the hero of the day. he didn't want to go on camera, saying the burn is not a big deal. he and the other firefighters tell me they're just thinking about the man who was airlifted. my heart goes out to him and his family. most firefighters, in thank you scottie. we'll continue to follow this story and update you on the situation as