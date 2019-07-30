Speech to Text for Huntsville police want help identifying suspects accused of using cloned debit cards

breaking news out of huntsville. police need your help identifying suspects who they say are using cloned debit cards in the area. take a look at your screen. these two women need identified. investigators say they are a part of a group believed to be from illinois. they also drive a red ford focus with illinois tags. another man wanted in the investigation has already been arrested. this is victor larouch -- from chicago. he was arrested on a different case -- but has four warrants since then for using fraudulent cards. police say the suspects use the phony cards to buy gift cards. if you have any information -- call police at the number on the bottom of your screen... you can also message police on "facebook" or "nextdoor".