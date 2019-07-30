Speech to Text for Lockheed Martin offering free apprenticeship programs in North Alabama

of alabama.. lockheed martin is offering free apprenticeship programs right here in north alabama. the advanced manufacturing technician apprenticeship program by lockheed martin held a question and answer segment today at northwest shoals community college. the program is designed to create a workforce for skilled labor workers. those selected in the program learn electronic, mechanical and other skills. marvin pruitt is one of the first candidates to graduate from the program. he said he's earned several certificates and now works at lockheed martins courtland facility. he said the program saved him thousands. it's set up to where everything is on site. i had no prior experience with electric or electronics of the sort and it started from the ground up and i've learned so much. graduates of the program also have the option to get a college degree with lockheed martins tuition reimbursement program. the company started the program because of the need for skilled labor in the job market. to check out all our skilled to work stories -- you can find them right on our website -- waay tv dot com. to check them out -- just look under our menu and click on the skilled to work tab.