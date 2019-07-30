Speech to Text for Morgan County Sheriff's Office creates Citizen Academy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the morgan county sheriff's office is starting its very first citizens academy. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the sheriff's office about the importance of joining. i''m told the citizens academy is for anyone 18 years old and older to learn more about what the sheriff's office does in any given situation. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff's office "one of our commitments is open and transparent. communication is one way. you can't be any more open and transparent when you invite people into the building, so this allows us to do that," mike swafford is the public information officer for the sheriff's office. he told me the citizen's academy is a program where you can get a first hand look at how things work from traffic stops to firearms training.. after finishing the free, 10-week program, you could be apart of the sheriff office's next auxiliary team or volunteer for the sheriff's office. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff's office "create advocates for what we do. we'll have people in the community that can share and give insight when things occur," as long as you have a clean record and submit your application before august 20th, you could be selected. swafford told me this program has been done at the police department but not at the sheriff's office. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff's office "we handle civil matters, court matters. so that's a large area of things people may not know that we do," and some people say it'd be good experience for those who want to see what deputies actually do everyday. charlie voss, live in decatur "if they want to be an officer that would be a step in the right direction. they would get some experience to have to go to the academy to be a licensed officer," the first class of about 30 people starts august 27th and will be every tuesday from 6 to 8 p-m. reporting in morgan county, alexis scott waay-31 news to find out how to submit your application, you can either go to the morgan county sheriff's office or our vist our website at waay-tv dot com.