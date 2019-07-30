Speech to Text for Man seriously burned, airlifted to hospital after Limestone County house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire crews are wrapping up at a scene where a limestone county man was airlifted to the hospital. he was seriously burned in a house fire. it all happened on pryor road in the greenbriar community. that's close to the limestone and madison county line... thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahesherman. dan shaffer has the day off.. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with what she's learned about the fire and the victim. scottie? i'm here at one of the huntsville fire stations that responded to the fire on pryor road. segers and tanner volunteer fire departments were also on the scene. according to officials, the fire started around noon today. family members of the homeowner were at the scene when i got there. they identified the victim as 83- year-old john hatch. he was airlifted to the burn center at university of alabama in birmingham. i spoke with a neighbor who says she's known the victim for about thirty years. when she realized what was going on across the street, she says she did what she had to do. i was getting ready to go back to work at 12:10, and as i backed out of my garage door, i looked up and i could see flames coming from mr. thatch's house, so i immediately dialed 911 and i jumped out of my truck that neighbor says thatch tripped as he was coming out of his back door, and she and her 13-year-old son helped carry him away from the fire. we do know the limestone county sheriff's office sent an investigator to the scene to determine if the fire is suspicious or not. but where the fire started and the cause is still unknown at this time. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news