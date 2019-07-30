Speech to Text for Investigators: Woman wanted in connection to Hazel Green shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at midday - the madison county sheriffs office needs your help finding a suspect wanted for assault. deputies say 35 year old amy schemel is responsible for a shooting that happened in hazel green on saturday. deputies say she shot her ex boyfriend at least twice. he was taken to huntsville hospital for treatment... deputies say she is also charged with theft becayse she is also accused of stealing a car. anyone with information is asked to call the madison county sheriffs office.