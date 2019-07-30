Clear

Investigators: Woman wanted in connection to Hazel Green shooting

new at midday - the madison county sheriffs office needs your help finding a suspect wanted for assault. deputies say 35 year old amy schemel is responsible for a shooting that happened in hazel green on saturday. deputies say she shot her ex boyfriend at least twice. he was taken to huntsville hospital for treatment... deputies say she is also charged with theft becayse she is also accused of stealing a car. anyone with information is asked to call the madison county sheriffs office.
