Speech to Text for License Plate Reader

31's sydney martin learned where they'll be testing it, and what you need to know. tyler king, lives in huntsville, "i actually think that is really interesting. it shows where technology is going. i actually think it's pretty cool cause like if you did get your car stolen they might be able to catch it a lot faster." tyler king told me he hadn't heard about the license plate reader being tested on memorial parkway until i told him about it. huntsville police said once purchased, the readers will be placed on signs and can run any license plate that passes by. the information can be used to detect stolen cars or a wanted person.... with the information being fed back to police. police said the city can also use the data to keep track of how many cars are travelling its busiest roads. tyler king, lives in huntsville,"that definitely helps catch a lot more criminals that could be getting away with things." huntsville police said it plans for these readers to be part of the north alabama mult-agency crime center. we've been telling you about the center for more than a year..and now part of it has finally opened. the center has state of the art technology that helps investigators analyze phones and sift through data on social media. lt. michael johnson "right now we are just testing the efficiency of it's data gathering capabilities.' there are other crime centers throughout alabama this will be connected to them as well. police said the readers they purchased will receive data from agencies throughout he state. king said he thinks they'll help catch any criminals who try to pass through the city. tyler king, lives in huntsville,"i think there are going to be a lot huntsville sm waay 31