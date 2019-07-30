Speech to Text for Madison City schools Newser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- we'll hear from madison city school officials this morning as they talk about important issues surrounding the district. this includes the continued growth of the district and bus transportation concerns. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the district's central office with what we can expect to learn. overcrowing is becoming a big concern for the district as the city of madison continues to grow and families move in. now the district is working to keep up with the growth before it gets out of hand. madison city schools superintendent robby parker told us 31 years ago the school system in the city of madison only had 400 students -- but today that number is about four-thousand. he told us while growth is welcomed and good -- it has put a strain on the schools with classrooms becoming overcrowded. he told us some schools are even using makeshift classrooms just to fit all of the students. which is why the system would like to build two new schools. parker is expected to address these concerns as well as concerns with bus transportation challenges. live in madison,