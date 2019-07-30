Speech to Text for Mickey Paulk Prelim hearing

happening today. the man known for allegedly feeding meth to a squirrel is expected to be in court -- again. mickey paulk was arrested in june after deputies in limestone county received a tip that he was keeping a squirrel as a pet, feeding it meth, and training it to be aggressive. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a look into his case. when mickey paulk learned deputies were looking for him last month -- he went live on facebook and laughed at their claims that he was feeding meth to a squirrel...the squirrel even making an appearance in the video. now paulk will be making an appearance himself -- facing a judge for a preliminary hearing in limestone county. the limestone county sheriff's office said they received a call in june that a man had a squirrel that he was feeding meth to and training to be an attack squirrel. that man was mickey paulk. and when they searched his home -- they found a squirrel -- that they released back into the wild. paulk then took to facebook live to deny the claims -- and show that he got his squirrel back...and then he went on the run again. several days later he was caught in lauderdale county with a pistol in his waistband after leading authorities there on a short chase. monday he appeared before a judge in limestone county where he was arraigned for the wildlife charges brought against him by the alabama department of conservation and natural resources. today mickey will be back in court in limestone county where he will have a preliminary hearing. this hearing will be for the drug and pistol charges he faces. waay 31 will have a crew at his hearing that will bring you an update on the evening shows. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.