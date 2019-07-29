Speech to Text for District Monitors School Growth

new tonight at ten... huntsville city schools is working on a plan to find the best way to handle growth in the hampton cove area, which could include building a new high school thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. waay 31's kody fisher in live in owens cross roads... after tonight's meeting between parents and the school district. the parents who walked through these doors at goldsmith schiffman elementary were part of a group who answered a survey from the civic organization here in hampton cove... the survey showed over 80 percent of them were concerned about growth in the area... some did not get the answers they were looking for when they walked out of these doors... kassie parsons has a son entering kindergarten... her main concern is growth on this side of the mountain... and if there will be a high school built to accommodate the growth... kassie parsons/parent of kindergartner "i would love it at some point, especially with my son just coming in. i would love the fact that he wouldn't have to drive over the mountain." superintendent christie finley's presentation focused on broad goals in the district... she told me they dont know if the district will build a new high school here or not... because the district is still evaluating all of the growth in huntsville... christie finley/huntsville city schools superintendent "there's growth on north west side of town, on the north side of town, on the east side of town, so we constantly monitor enrollment to see what the needs are superintendent christie finley told me the district is actively working on their plans for how the district will handle growth... and will share what those plans are at the september board of education meeting... reporting live in owens cross roads... kody fisher... waay