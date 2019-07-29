Speech to Text for 6-30-19 10p A3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sparks are set to fly this week with firework displays across north alabama. but this year officials are asking you take extra precautions so your firework fun doesn't spark a fire. 2 in 5 fires started by fireworks each year are reported on independence day. that threat is even bigger this year because several counties in north alabama are abnormally dry. it includes madison, morgan, limestone, lawrence, franklin, colbert and lauderdale counties. local fire officials say if the wind hits a spark just right it can start a fire, which is why they suggest having water nearby. waay 31 spoke to a business that sells fireworks in madison county. he says this time of year business is booming because people are always looking to have their own firework display. ambris- "they're fun, fun to watch, fun to play around with them." ambris- "i know things are dangerous but overall i like to play around with them." dry conditions aren't the only danger of fireworks. valentin ambris tols us one year he burned his own hand. in 2017, emergency rooms across the country saw almost 13 hundred people for firework related injuries. sparklers alone account for more than 1 quarter of those injuries. most injuries are to a person's face or hand. children ages 5-9 are also more than twice as likely to be injured by fireworks compared to any other age group. now, it is illegal to use, sell or possess fireworks withing the city limits of huntsville. that's why huntsville fire and rescue will be holding a firework display. there will be 2 separate shows at the space and rocket center and village of providence on thursday july 4th. the show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. new at ten... tomorrow huntsville's public transportation system will implement a number of improvements! this comes after a 6 month survey with riders. weekday hours will be extended until 9 at night. the city is also adding more stops in huntsville... and expanding the para-transit service called "handi-ride." the city will also start offering service on saturdays! another phase of improvements is set to start next year. tomorrow afternoon the madison county board of education will hold a special session meeting. at the meeting, they will discuss who will take over as interim superintendent for the school district. that's because their current superintendent matt masey will be leaving his position... to become president of the upcoming alabama school of cyber technology and engineering in huntsville. tomorrow city council members in sheffield have 2 options... repeal a controversial smoking ban or pay up! if the smoking ban is not repealed in tomorrow's meeting, joseph mitchum will file a lawsuit against the city! that's because the ban stopped mitchum from opening his cigar shop. the city would have to pay 50 thousand dollars! mitchum's lawyer told waay 31 other people are also interested in making claims against the city over the smoking ban. alabama senator doug jones will visit north alabama tomorrow. he will have a town hall in florence at 5 in the afternoon. it will be in the communications building at the university of north alabama. seating is first come first serve, and doors will open at 4:30. take a look at your screen! the marshall county sheriff's office is asking for your help tracking down this man! investigators say he used a stolen credit card at a walmart in athens on june 10th. this picture was taken as he was leaving the store. the card actually belongs to a person in arab. if you have any information, call the marshall county sheriff's office. new at ten an autopsy for a toddler in dothan is scheduled for tomorrow. that's after the child was found dead in a parked car at the family's home. the child was identified as 2 year old castiel king. he was pronounced dead at the hospital friday night. dothan police believes the child entered the car on his own, but don't know when. the child's cause of death will be determined after the autopsy. tomorrow tennesse's hands free law will go into effect. that means anyone caught driving while holding or having a cellphone on their body will be fined. drivers can face a 50 dollar fine for their first offense. 100 dollars for a third or higher offense or for causing a wreck. drivers can also be fined 200 dollars if they are caught in an active work or school zone. a popular bar and grill in downtown huntsville is finally back open! humphrey's has been closed since april. that's after an accidental fire forced the bar to close its doors! today, the bar was packed as it was microwave dave day! the festival featured multiple stages and 9 local bands. all the money raised will be going towards music education. before you head to the pool--listen up. there could be something in the water that could literally -- turn your stomach. why the c-d-c is warning people of