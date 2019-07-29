Speech to Text for 6-30-19 10p A2

sk, waay 31 news the limestone county coroner's office tells waay 31 watkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. waay 31 also reached out to the federal highway administration regarding a crossroad in limestone county. neighbors who live along laughmiller road say they are bringing their concerns to the limestone county commission tomorrow after a man died when his car was hit by a train. this is the second deadly accident at the crossing in the last 2 months! a commissioner told waay 31 that any changes will have to go through the company c-s-x. but, a c-s-x company spokesperson told us it's up to the federal highway administration. we went through the federal railroad administration's records to learn more about this railroad crossing. however, no accident report is available for the crossing. but an inventory form from the department of transportation showed that a total of 19 trains go through the crossings every day at a maximum speed of 60 miles per hours! in 2011, the f-r-a looked at the annual average daily traffic and found 150 vehicles passed through. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... huntsville fire and rescue has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire, they're asking people to avoid the area of ardmore drive nw. waay 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. we'll keep you updated as soon as we learn more information. you're taking a live look at the waay 31 ridgeline construction camera network on top of monte sano. a clear, hot summer night. and it's about to get hotter! waay 31 meteorologist jeff womack is in the storm tracker weather center with what you can expect as you start