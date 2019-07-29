Speech to Text for 6-30-19 5p B1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news a popular bar and grill in downtown huntsville is finally back open! humphrey's has been closed since april. that's after an accidental fire forced the bar to close its doors! today it's expected to be packed. that's because of the microwave dave day. the festival will feature multiple stages and 9 local bands. the money raised will be going towards music education. an alabama community struck by a deadly tornado in march is seeking federal funding to help build storm shelters. the lee county commission is asking the federal emergency management agency to include the county as part of a grant program. the opelika-auburn news reports that the federal program gives storm survivors the opportunity to receive a 75% reimbursement to buy a new shelter. the remaining 25% of the cost must be paid by the homeowner. this all comes after an e-f 4 tornado ripped through the community and killed more than 20