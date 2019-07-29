Speech to Text for 6-30-19 5p A1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you posted both on air and online as soon as we hear back. we now know the name of the man killed in a wreck in northern limestone county. the county coroner tells waay 31 60-year-old jerry watkins of ardmore died in the motorcycle wreck yesterday afternoon. the crash happened along salem minor hill road near the tennessee state line. here's video of the scene where it happened. state troopers say watkins went off the road on a curve and went into a fence. they believe he might have been distracted while driving, but they are still investigating the crash. watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. the man who was killed in a fiery crash in dekalb county was also identified. state troopers say 61-year-old james hillis of silver creek, georiga, died in the crash. it happened on i-59 south bound at county road 140 yesterday afternoon. the truck was the only vehicle involved, but it did catch fire after it crashed. hillis was the only person in that truck. new this evening... president trump made history today by becoming the first sitting u-s president to set foot in north korea. here you can see the historic moment when he met with kim jong un at the korean demilitarized zone -- before taking about 20 steps across the border. abc's tara palmeri has more details on the meeting and how other politicians are responding. an