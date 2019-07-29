Speech to Text for Back To School, Back To Alarm Clocks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening for most families... this is the final week of summer break. one of the biggest challenges going back to school can be getting enough sleep... especially after a summer with no alarm clock. waay 31's marie waxel has what you need to know to get your kids off to a good start this school year. mw: it's no secret, many kids... and adults for that matter... don't get enough sleep. pediatricians i talked to say consistency is key... when it comes to getting a good night's rest. nats: alarm clock sound "it's vital, your brain does not work unless you get good sleep so it's so important to put kids to bed on time and to be consistent about it so that they can think and learn in school." while the ideal number of hours in a sleep cycle varies by age... "if kids are elementary-age it's anywhere between 10 to 13 hours in middle school aged more like 9 to 11 hours and then high school 8 to 10 hours" throw in homework and after school activities... and many parents are lucky if their kids even hit the minimum number. mom #1 "six sometimes i want her to get at least 6" mom #2 "my son he's 15, during school year he doesn't get enough sleep because of the homework and the after-school activity and volunteer works he does, he gets less." mom #3 "it's hard getting them to bed at a decent time especially when the weather's pretty, it's too tempting to stay up late." "the american academy of pediatrics has recommended that school start later in the morning so that they can get more sleep, unfortunately that's not the way things have gone. dr. suzanne rastorfer says parents should take an active role in helping children establish a bedtime routine. for younger kids, she suggests giving them a warm bath, reading, and dimming the lights. "going to bed at the same time every night those are very important things and older kids it's very important for them to turn off their screens at least an hour prior to bedtime so that they can wind down in their brains can sort of shut off before they go to bed." other parents, like maryann hood, a mother of triplets rely on supplements for help. mom #3: "melatonin gets them to bed easy, it gives him a good night sleep and they are well rested the next morning." while irritability and fatigue may be a telltale sign your child is lacking sleep... dr. rastorfer says the opposite is true for younger kids. "it's interesting because little children will actually not act tired, they tend to act hyper if they don't get enough sleep." and don't just take her word for it. girl "if you don't get enough sleep you aren't prepared for tomorrow morning and then you end up getting in trouble because you try to fall asleep in class or you're just plain tired and start misbehaving" the byers family tries to stick to the same schedule year- round. dad "they might stay up an hour later at night but they're up at 6 in the morning 7 days a week no matter what's going on." both lilliana and charles understand the importance of a good night's sleep. dad "she's asleep by 9:00 charles's usually asleep by 9:30 10:00" establishing good habits now... to help them as they grow. boy "a lot of kids that don't sleep either get c's or lower so they get really bad grades and that's not night good because you want to go to college and you have to have good grades." mw: if your kids have been staying up later because of summer break... dr. rastorfer suggests backing up bedtime by 15 minutes every few days now... to allow them to gradually adjust to the change without it being a shock to their system on the first day or during the first week of school. mw waay 31 news.