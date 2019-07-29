Speech to Text for Major Roadway Project To Start

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about the case. new details tonight! a long-awaited paving project finally begins in decatur! today, crews started work on a four-mile stretch of highway 20, from state docks road to the lawrence county line. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live on highway 20 after talking with drivers who travel the busy highway. scottie? the roadwork has cleared up for today, but earlier, traffic was down to one lane in each direction. most of the drivers i spoke with said they don't mind the construction, because they believe the outcome will bring about positive change. joe webber, driver "i don't have trouble with traffic at all. i light up a cigar and sit there." while some folks might've been frustrated with the road work on highway 20 monday... matthew hames, driver "just aggravation. just ready to get through it so i can get to my destination and where i need to be." others say they're happy to wait. joe webber, driver "it can be all over or all around me, i don't care. because it means the economy is growing and things are doing good." and while joe webber may have to sit through it now, he believes the road work will mean less time spent in bumper-to- bumper traffic in the future. joe webber, driver "i think it will cut down on traffic in the downtown area and all of the things going on down there, especially now that we have toyota-mazda coming in and they're going to create a lot more car traffic." matthew hames agrees the road work could be a big plus for the area. matthew hames, driver "you're going to have more growth. you're going to have more people wanting to move into the area because it's going to be easier for them to travel and things like that. i'd sit through traffic two or three more years if it's going to bring in a lot more industry." joe webber, driver "it's all part of the progress of the south getting stronger. the tennessee valley area is growing left and right. it's great." the paving project is expected to be completed in the fall. crews will be working out here daily, between 7 am and 5 pm, so if this is a part of your commute, be prepared to slow down and drive with caution. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31