Speech to Text for Airport To Upgrade Thanks To Million-Dollar Grant

new information tonight! some big changes are coming to huntsville international airport, just as the city sees a lot of growth. good evening, i'm najahe sherman dan shaffer has the night off. the airport is getting more than 10-million dollars from the federal government. waay31's steven dilsizian is at the airport tonight to explain how the money will be used. steven? najahe, 10.4 million dollars is obviously a lot of money, and airport officials tell me it's all going to update a runway. it's part of their plan to keep the airport up to date, as the city grows. take sot: stephanie novak - travels using huntsville airport "small, easy to get in and out of, security doesn't take too long, so it's not bad" stephanie novak flies out of huntsville international airport and likes the convenience. to keep her and thousands of passengers coming and going, they need to update their facility. now, millions of dollars are coming their way. take sot: jana kuner - huntsville international airport "what do we need to update, what do we need to make this integrated airport system work, not just here in huntsville, but everywhere. and they saw a need for improvement there on that taxiway" taxiway echo at huntsville international airport is getting a 10.4 million dollar improvement - thanks to a federal grant. i'm told the taxiway is currently in good condition, but the airport must be proactive in updating their things a lot easier!" construction on the taxiway will start in august and end before the new year. the airport is also working to expand their flight options to new destinations, but nothing set in stone. in hsv -- sd -- waay31