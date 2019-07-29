Clear

Airport To Upgrade Thanks To Million-Dollar Grant

Waay 31's Steven Dilsizian reports on big changes coming to Huntsville International Airport backed by a sizable grant, and what the airport plans on doing with that money.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

Speech to Text for Airport To Upgrade Thanks To Million-Dollar Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight! some big changes are coming to huntsville international airport, just as the city sees a lot of growth. good evening, i'm najahe sherman dan shaffer has the night off. the airport is getting more than 10-million dollars from the federal government. waay31's steven dilsizian is at the airport tonight to explain how the money will be used. steven? najahe, 10.4 million dollars is obviously a lot of money, and airport officials tell me it's all going to update a runway. it's part of their plan to keep the airport up to date, as the city grows. take sot: stephanie novak - travels using huntsville airport "small, easy to get in and out of, security doesn't take too long, so it's not bad" stephanie novak flies out of huntsville international airport and likes the convenience. to keep her and thousands of passengers coming and going, they need to update their facility. now, millions of dollars are coming their way. take sot: jana kuner - huntsville international airport "what do we need to update, what do we need to make this integrated airport system work, not just here in huntsville, but everywhere. and they saw a need for improvement there on that taxiway" taxiway echo at huntsville international airport is getting a 10.4 million dollar improvement - thanks to a federal grant. i'm told the taxiway is currently in good condition, but the airport must be proactive in updating their things a lot easier!" construction on the taxiway will start in august and end before the new year. the airport is also working to expand their flight options to new destinations, but nothing set in stone. in hsv -- sd -- waay31
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events