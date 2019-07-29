Speech to Text for Previewing WCA Wildcats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news at six waay 31 news at six waay 31 news at six the wildcats are reloading, looking for another successful year on the gridiron, and an even further run in the playoffs. yep i'm talking about westminster christian academy. they had a perfect regular season last year, winning the area, going to the playoffs. a historical 2018 campaign. now they are rebooting with a new quarterback. sophomore nick mcfarland. and some vet talent like jackson billings who puts in work on offense and defense. he's picking up offers from schools to play college ball. i asked head coach louis leblanc, based off summer workouts, can he smell another 10 plus in season. it's hard to tell, last summer there were so many unknowns, this summer is a little different because we had such a great year, just trying to figure out what the guys expecations are this year. the sophomore qb, mcfarland, told me he learned a lot from ian theis last season, so it's made the transition to starter smooth. w-c-a opens play at home august 23 against d-a-r. ad-lib