Growcove Huntsville Event

kody, what are their concerns? najahe, the questions are coming from a survey the civic organization for hampton cove sent out to parents... 160 parents responded to the survey. more than 80-percent said their main concern is growth in the district... and how it will impact the feeder pattern. those parents want to know if there are any plans to build a high school in in hampton cove to handle the growth. right now students in this area go to huntsville high. more than 80 percent of parents answering the survey are also concerned about teacher retention... district finances... and policies in the district... more than 50-percent have concerns about discipline in the district... i'll be here as superintendent finley answers those questions parents have... i'll tell you what she has to say tonight at 10... reporting live in owens cross roads... kody fisher... waay 31