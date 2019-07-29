Speech to Text for Keel Mountain Theft

what madison county deputies know about the suspect. location: madison county sheriff's office right now, the only lead the madison county sheriff's office has is that the suspect drives a black pick up truck. deputies believe the person stole thousands of dollars in equipment from one house... and stole other items from other homes on and around keel mountain. judi godsey, homeowner "i feel like okay i'm not safe on my own piece of land. somebody else is just going to walk and take it," judi godsey was in shock when she found out someone stole equipment from her barn on shooting star trail. she said a generator, air compressor, and power tools... were some of the items stolen. judi godsey, homeowner "these things that my husband works with daily sometimes, weekly. it things he makes a living with," godsey said she was awakened just after midnight last thursday. that's when she saw saw someone with a flashlight in her barn. godsey didn't get a good description of the suspect but said the person left in a black truck. she called police and filed a police report. but now she's concerned with replacing what was stolen judi godsey, homeowner "no, we don't have the money. we don't even have money to go out and replace one of the saws this week," according to the sheriff's office, around 4 other burglaries occurred in the same area and the victims described the same vehicle. now godsey says she plans to create a neighborhood watch. judi godsey, homeowner "i'm sure the cops would rather get a phone call saying i think something's going on until it's too late," the sheriff's office encourages people to call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. godsey says she is hoping to form two neighborhood watches: one for the top of the mountain and one for the bottom. reporting in madison county, alexis scott waay-31