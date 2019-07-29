Speech to Text for Huntsville Downtown Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31's steven dilsizian shows us how much damage the latest fire caused. take ll: take standup: im here infront of the damaged building where shattered glass, boarded walls, and locked doors are all that remain after a fire that forced people nearby to be evacuated! take sot: kerry komai - witnessed the fire "a little bit of smoke, just a very faint odor, and i thought its probably something from the kitchen... a grill or whatever" kerry komai was enjoying her saturday night out with friends at pints and pixels. she remembers smelling a little smoke during the night, but didn't think anything of it - until everyone was forced out of the building. take sot: kerry komai - witnessed the fire "just out of nowhere, there was no warning or anything, the bartender stood up and said the building next door is on fire, and the bar is closed, close out your tabs, we're evacuating" huntsville fire and rescue responded to the fire in the vacant building between pints and pixels and the bottle. firefighters shattered the glass to the building and immediately started fighting the flames and smoke that had filled the bottom and second floor! raven blackwood was working at pints and pixels when the smoke started spreading to her business. take sot: raven blackwood - works at pints and pixels "with how much smoke we were smelling at the time, we wanted to evacuate everybody so we shutdown around midnight" huntsville fire and rescue tells me a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated immediately while inside the building. they could not go into detail about what those injuries were but tell me he or she is doing well. i checked with the city and learned the vacant space is owned by bank independent, a company that was looking to renovate the space. an employee tells waay31 the fire does not impact their timeline of moving in. komy says she will never forget the emotions of that night. take sot: kerry komai - witnessed the fire "there was a little bit of panic, people weren't freaking out and screaming but there was definitely a rush you know, to lets go pay our tabs and get out of here! there's a fire im ready to go" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.