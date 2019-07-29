Speech to Text for Huntsville apartment complex residents wondering why pothole keeps popping back up

days later. he died two days later. people who live at one huntsville apartment complex are wondering why a pothole keeps popping back up in their neighborhood. waay 31's ashley carter was at the briar-green apartments today to learn more about it... and residents concerns. less than a year ago... the city was out here fixing this pothole but now it's back....and once again causing a headache for the people who live here. pkg jamez mekenzie, lives in briargreen apartments: "these potholes are just, i mean just ridiculous. i got a nice car, everybody else got nice cars." jamez mekenzie has lived at briargreen apartments for a year now.... he told me he and some of his neighbors made complaints about a pothole that keeps coming back on briargreen drive the because of the expensive damage it has caused to their cars. jamez mekenzie, lives in briargreen apartments: "we are hitting these potholes time and time again, i mean it tears up the bottom of your car it also tears up tires, the city not gonna pay for that." the property manager at briargreen apartments told me a large pothole emerged in the exact same place and looked even worse than it did before the city came and repaired it last fall. she says there weren't any issues until it started getting hot again this summer and it came back. she told me if it were up to her...she'd have it fixed by now and hopes tenants keep complaining so the city can come and repair it. mekenzie says he'll keep doing what he needs to in order for the pothole to be fixed again. jamez mekenzie, lives in briargreen apartments: "i would just like to see it fixed as well as everybody else would like to see it fixed." live out: the city told me they weren't aware of any complaints made since the pothole has re- emerged and said even with them fixing it...the same issue can still pop back up again. in huntsville...ashley carter...waay 31 news. the property manager told us she isn't sure of what is causing the pothole..but feels it is caused by an underlying issues.