Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter seeing more cruelty cases

new information... the athens-limestone county animal shelter has seen some pretty brutal cases of animal cruelty this year. we sent waay 31's scottie kay to find out if there's an increase, and how animal advocates are dealing with the trauma. najahe, there's not necessarily an uptick in cases this year. but they've been bad ... and back to back. in fact when i came in today ... employees brought in this stray named greta, who's emaciated. but some of the dogs have been in far worse shape when they come in. pkg: gil moore, limestone county animal control "we probably average 17 to 20 calls a day. we stay busy." when it comes to animal neglect and cruelty, limestone county animal control officer gil moore has seen it all. gil moore, limestone county animal control "we've had dogs tied up and drug behind vehicles. we've had them starve to death. embedded collars." but recently, he says it appears to have gotten worse. and workers at the athens- limestone animal shelter can attest. priscilla blenkinsopp, athens-limestone animal shelter "it's terrible to see it as much as we do. this morning alone, we had a mama dog come in that's so skinny with puppies." shelter director priscilla blenkinsopp says tethering is a big problem, leaving marks and cuts on dogs' necks. priscilla blenkinsopp, athens-limestone animal shelter "we had two cases of that last week. they had to see our veterinarian and be sewn up." this dog, now named confetti, is only five months old and malnourished. we won't show you the graphic photos, but he's starve to death on a chain. it should be easy. just take care of your dogs and cats." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news both the shelter and animal control officers say if you see any signs of animal neglect or cruelty, please report it to your local animal control.