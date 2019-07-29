Speech to Text for Former Lauderdale County foster parent pleads guilty to child abuse, rape, sexual torture

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. the lauderdale county district attorney said a former foster parent pleaded guilty to 14 counts of child sex and abuse crimes. daniel spurgeon was charged with aggravated child abuse, rape of a child under 12, and sexual torture. his wife is also accused of abusing foster kids in their care while the couple lived in florence. he orginially pleaded not guilty by mental defect. he'll be sentenced on august 12th.