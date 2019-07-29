Speech to Text for Franklin County inmate being held on child sex charges dies

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. an inmate at the franklin county jail died. the franklin county sheriff says kenneth mcdonald died on wednesday after what they believe was a heart attack. officials say mcdonald had blood pressure issues. his condition got worse wednesday night. he was taken to the hospital where he died. mcdonald was being held on child was also facing charges for trying to get a woman invovled in the case while behind bars!