Speech to Text for People confused after Huntsville recycling facility's sudden closure

a recycling facility has closed nearly a week before it was supposed to. that has some people upset and confused. republic services' contract with the city of huntsville ends this week. at their facility on a cleaner way, signs are posted saying the facility will close august 1st. but some people told us it's been closed since friday. waay-31s alexis scott is working to find answers for you. alexis what have you found out so far? right now, it's unclear if this location will stay open. but for now, you can't drop off recycling here. when people drive up they'll find everything roped off, and no where to dump items. "i've got stacks and stacks of stuff at my house to bring over here and now i don't have a place to take it," when mary pulled into the recycling center monday morning on a cleaner way, she was disappointed in what she saw. she tells me she first came here on saturday and thought maybe they were revamping the bins... she saw the sign that said it would close on august 1, but saw trash on the ground. "landfills can't take care of it, so what are people supposed to do," the city of huntsville ended its contract republic services recycling last year. the service was supposed to run through july 31st, but it stopped allowing drop off recycling almost a week early. the city is now using the recycling alliance of north alabama, or rana, for service. in june rana announced it was expanding service to some 20-thousand residents in the county who previously didn't qualify. and it replaced the small reycling bins, with 95-gallon rolling carts. mary told me this location was popular because you could drop of a lot of recyclables like glass and plastics along with paper and cardboard. "people coming in here trying to keep things cleaned up around the bins and there'd be a line of cars coming in here emptying out their vehicles," the city's solid waste disposal authority updated its website on monday, stating new recycling locations are in owens cross roads, new hope and new market. the website indicates the cleaner way facility will now only be used for hazardous materials like motor oil and batteries. the solid wasted disposal authority also told me for now, there's no where to recycle glass. "i can't drive all over the creation to find a place for this, this , and this. it just doesn't work that way," ive reached out to republic services for a comment on why this facility closed early. i'm waiting to hear back. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news again, the new company starts its service with the city on thursday. if you haven't received your recycling roll cart yet, that means you likely didn't sign up for new service with the recycling alliance. we have a link to that on our website ... just look for the recycling story.