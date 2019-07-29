Speech to Text for Woman arrested after 21-year-old murdered, Huntsville police say

he'll be sentenced on august 12th. we're learning more tonight about the circumstances that led to a murder in huntsville. this afternoon shaniqua brown is in jail, accused of killing a woman over a social media argument. 21-year-old jasmine moore was shot at garden place apartments on friday and later died from her injuries. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the day off. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after learning more about the investigation. sydney? najahe-- huntsville police told me shaniqua brown walked turned herself in here sunday afternoon. right now, we still don't know how the two women knew each other. maurice laster, neighbor, "i seen through my window the fire department and police. and more and more people pulled up until they filled the whole street." maurice laster told me friday was his second day at garden place apartments when he heard a commotion coming from the building across the parking lot. maurice laster, neighbor, "i'd seen them carry a lady out on a stretcher and i'd thought i'd seen some movement, so i didn't know she had passed away." jasmine moore's mother told us her daughter was shot in the chest and didn't survive. she said prior to the shooting, brown had threatened moore on facebook..and said she would come to her home and fight her. maurice laster, neighbor,"that should be to reconnect with friends not for arguing and bickering back and forth." investigators believe that's why brown was at the complex that day. laster said he hopes the murder is a wake up call to the entire community that social media shouldn't be used to fight or bully others. maurice laster, neighbor, "i hope that anyone that's hearing about this will just reconsider how they're using they're facebook and not to let things go to the next level and try to control your anger a little bit." moore's mom shared her heartbreaking story with waay 31, sunday night. she told us she's still struggling to understand why brown killed her daughter. meaca douglas, mom of victim "i have so much hate in my heart for that lady and i'm a christian. i'll never hate anybody, but she took something from me that i'll never get back. she stole my child's life from her and i never thought i'd have to say "rest in peace." i alway thought my kids would bury me." this afternoon- we're still working to learn how the suspect and victim knew each other. i checked just before the show, and brown is still here in the jail. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. moore's murder was the 10th in the city of huntsville this year. police tell us they've made an arrest in all 10 cases. last year at this time,