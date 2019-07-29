Speech to Text for Four dead in California shooting

new this morning, 4 people are dead and 15 are injured after a shooting at the garlic festival in california. the shooter was gunned down by police officers. and right now...police are actively searching for a second suspect in the shooting. police say the shooter got to the festival by cutting a hole in the fence. the shooting happened during a concert on the fairgrounds. according to police, the shooter opened fire with a rifle and killed three people. abc news reports police believe they've identified the shooter and are working to find a motive. folks at the festival couldn't believe what they saw. "it just started popping off like fireworks. it sounded like firecrackers. that's what i thought it was. i had no idea until he grabbed me and he started pulling me, telling me that's that's gunfire. we need to get out of here. go. run." authorities say officers responded within one minute after the shooter opened fire. security was tight at the festival and metal detectors were used at the front entrance. however, the shooter gained access by a creek near the back of the festival.