Speech to Text for Italy officer to be buried

after a boat crash.. happening today. the officer allegedly stabbed to death by two american teens will be buried. two teenagers from san francisco are currently in an italian jail. police say the stabbing is connected to a drug deal. according to police ... an undercover operation was targeting the two. the effort ended in the officer's death. that officer was a newlywed. neighbor's back home can't believe the teens are involved. "i've known finn since he was born and i'm i shock. he's one of the nicest neighbors i have." the officer's funeral will be in the same church where he was