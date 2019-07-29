Clear

Meth squirrel owner in court

Accused meth squirrel owner expected in court.

happening today -- the man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel and training it to be an attack animal will be in court this morning. mickey paulk was arrested at the end of june in lauderdale county after authorities spent several days searching for him. today he will be arraigned in limestone county. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with the details of his case. live mickey paulk can be seen smiling in this mugshot but the charges
