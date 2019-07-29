Speech to Text for Huntsville murder arrest

a woman is in jail this morning after being charged with the murder of a huntsville woman. huntsville police say shaniqua brown shot and killed 21-year-old jasmine moore at an apartment complex on hood road friday. waay 31 talked to the victim's family and this morning waay 31's rodneya ross is live with their reaction. happy and strong...two words jasmine moore's mother used to describe her daughter who she still can't believe won't be coming home again. and as she prepares to bury jasmine -- she tells us there's no punishment shaniqua brown can receive that will ever be great enough for killing her daughter. vo meaca douglas -- jasmine's mother -- told us she believes brown and her daughter had some sort of issue on facebook where brown threatened to fight jasmine. and sure enough -- brown showed up to jasmiine's apartment friday afternoon and shot her in the chest. jasmine's sister went to the apartment a short time later and found her covered in blood. sunday afternoon -- huntsville police arrested brown and charged her with murder. now jasmine's family is planning her funeral and her mom tells us she doesn't know if she'll be able to forgive brown for taking her daughter away. "i have so much hate in my heart for that lady and i'm a christian. i'll never hate anybody, but she took something from me that i'll never get back. she stole my child's life from her and i never thought i'd have to say "rest in peace." i alway thought my kids would bury me." in addition to the murder charge -- brown is also charged with violating probation from the madison county sheriff's office. i checked on her bond this morning -- she doesn't have one for the murder charge - -but she does have a 550- dollar bond for the probation violation. right now it does not appear she has bonded out. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.