Clear
BREAKING NEWS Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting; 1 suspect in custody
LawCall at 11: New Seat Belt Laws
Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses a new Alabama seat belt law regarding back seat riders.
Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:53 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:53 AM
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Clear
72°
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
70°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
69°
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
68°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Fire breaks out in vacant downtown Huntsville building
Woman arrested after 21-year-old murdered, Huntsville police say
Madison County sheriff: Ex-girlfriend shoots man in Hazel Green
Replicas of Columbus' ships to land in Decatur and Huntsville
Athens dad files lawsuit against JUUL for son's 'brain damage'
Woman in critical condition after being shot at Huntsville apartment complex
8 rescued following charter boat fire off coast of Orange Beach
Powerball ticket claimed in Tennessee being split by Huntsville coworkers
New cell phone rule at Huntsville City Schools has some parents concerned
People have mixed reactions to closure of Huntsville public housing complex
