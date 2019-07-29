Clear
LawCall at 11: New Seat Belt Laws

Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses a new Alabama seat belt law regarding back seat riders.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:53 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:53 AM
Posted By: Dave Keller
