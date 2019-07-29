Speech to Text for LawCall: Bad Faith Lawsuits

and we'll have some tonight talking about when your child is hurt. getting us started is michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here >> michael timberlake: good to be here. >> sharon doviet: you deal with insurance companies all the time what happens if the insurance company, there's a legitimate contract, they won't pay or low ball you on what they say you're entitled to? >> michael timberlake: there's a big difference. basically in alabama, there's a specific claim that you can make if the insurance company denies a claim and has no arguable tore debatable reason for denying the claim. but that can be very difficult to prove. you know, they can come up with all kinds of excuses why they won't pay the claim. oh, we think it's this, we think it's this. a lot of times it's basically determined on the policy language. but, if you have been denied coverage or they have refused to negotiate some kind of settlement with you or they're delaying payments they should have paid or they won't pay what is fair value for your vehicle, it's something that you should look at