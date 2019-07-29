Speech to Text for LawCall: Subrogation

you send it to lawcall@waaytv.com. we'll have email questions tonight. fedding us started is opening statements with will league from siniard, timberlake & league. if you get hurt in a car accident, won't my regular health insurance pay my bill if i go to the hospital? >> will league: they will. on the front end, your insurance carrier is responsible for any and all bills you incur. and let's say you're in a motor vehicle wreck, go to the hospital and your medical insurance pays that bill. there's a subrogation provision which basically states that if the insurance carrier pays the medical bill and you recover from a third party or an insurance company, then they are allowed to get their money back. notice called subrogation. if there's not a claim, then the insurance carrier, blue cross, blue shield, united healthcare, they don't make a recovery. only if you recover do they get their money back. true for medicaid, medicare, blue cross blue cross blue shield, all of them have subrogation provisions that force payment if you recover from a third party. sharon, we look at, in dui cases, we look on the civil side, in our practice. and we have to prove to a reasonable -- you know, to a standard, not beyond a reasonable doubted on the civil side. if you're charged with dui, it's beyond a reasonable doubt is what the prosecution has to prove, you're either .08 of alcohol level or you're too impaired to safely operate a