WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER 21-YEAR-OLD MURDERED, HUNTSVILLE POLICE SAY

to the scene. we start tonight with a breaking news update... we are hearing from a heartbroken mother after the woman police say shot her 21-year-old daughter was arrested this afternoon. shaniqua brown is charged with murder, after friday's shooting that killed jasmine moore. we first told you about the arrest as breaking news at 5. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the huntsville police department with what moore's mother has to say about the arrest. scottie? will, jasmine moore's mother tells me there's not a punishment great enough for the woman who is accused of shooting and killing her daughter. meaca douglas, mom of victim "i never thought i would be burying my 21-year-old child. ever." meaca douglas's daughter jasmine moore was shot at an apartment complex on friday. it's something douglas still can't wrap her head around. meaca douglas, mom of victim "happy, strong, smiled all the time. she loved her family. no matter how many times they got into it or had disagreements, she loved her family." shaniqua brown was arrested on sunday, charged with moore's murder. douglas believes it all stemmed from a post on facebook, where douglas says brown threatened to go to moore's home and fight her. meaca douglas, mom of victim "she was a cyber bully. an in- person bully. whatever bully you can think of, that's what she was." sure enough, douglas says brown showed up with a gun and shot her daughter in the chest. moore's sister shower up shortly after and found her covered in blood. charisse grimmett, sister of victim "as i'm pulling up in the yard, her baby nephew was running out to me, saying, 'my auntie got shot, my auntie got shot.'" moore's family told me they're angry brown's bond is only eleven hundred dollars, saying it's not enough for what she did to them, and they don't want her out of jail any time soon. meaca douglas, mom of victim "i have so much hate in my heart for that lady and i'm a christian. i'll never hate anybody, but she took something from me that i'll never get back. she stole my child's life from her and i never thought i'd have to say "rest in peace." i always thought my kids would bury me." douglas says she's trying to be strong for the rest of her family, but nothing will ever bring her daughter back. meaca douglas, mom of victim "i will never see her or hear her say, 'mama, it's going to be okay' anymore." as i mentioned, brown is in the madison county jail here on an eleven-hundred dollar bond. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31