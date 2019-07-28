Speech to Text for DECATUR CHURCH MEMBERS HOLD LAST SERVICE BEFORE GRANT STREET, AUSTINVILLE MERGER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hearing on separate charges. new at five... today, a decatur congregation gathered for their last service in their nearly 100 year old church building. due to financial difficulties, the grant street church of christ is closing its doors, but merging with another nearby church. waay 31's sierra phillips joins us live with how members are coping as they said their goodbyes. sierra? will, just hours ago, the last few members filed out after their final services here in a building some have come to worship in for decades. grant street church of christ is merging with nearby austinville church of christ because of declining membership and upkeep costs. the two churches combined will go by "decatur church of christ." i was there as members gathered one last time together in this building to share memories of the church. but just before what congregants called the memorial service, i caught up with one of the speakers who told me he met his wife here in 1977, married her here in 1978 and has been coming to this building for church for more than four decades. spurlin- "so its sad in a way because we won't be coming back here, but the church will still be here it'll just be over on down the road rather than on grant street so its special." as for what's next for this building-- church members say they aren't sure yet. but they're excited for what this next chapter can hold. reporting live in