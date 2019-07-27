Speech to Text for MADISON CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE: EX-GIRLFRIEND SHOOTS MAN IN HAZEL GREEN

right now, the madison county sheriff's office is looking for a woman they say shot her ex- boyfriend! it happened around 6:30 this evening off allred road in hazel green. thank you for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's alex torres perez joins us live from the home where it happened with the latest in the investigation. alex? will, right now the name of the shooting suspect has not been released. but neighbors told me they hope she gets caught soon. "it's just a little too close for comfort." sherry taylor says she's concerned for her safety after a shooting right next door. "i just don't want anybody coming over here and doing something to us." the madison county sheriff's office says a woman in her 30's got into a fight with her ex boyfriend. deputies say she shot the man at least twice. "at first i thought it sounded like a firecracker, but then i thought 'that sounded like a gunfire.'" "i looked around the side of our house and saw some guy laying on the ground right there next to the porch." the victim was taken to the hospital. he is expected to be okay. but taylor says she just wants all the violence to stop. "all you can do is pray." investigators have not released the name of the victim. the madison county sheriff's office says the shooting is still under investigation. reporting live in madison co.