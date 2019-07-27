Speech to Text for Honor Prom Held for WWII Veterans

pre-paid cards. happening right now.... several local world war ii veterans are finally getting their chance to go to their senior prom! it's taking place at the insanity entertainment complex in madison. waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live there where the celebrations are underway! alex? will, i'm at the vip reception where many of our local heroes are meeting and sharing their memories. they have several tables like this one set up and veterans are bringing in some items to share stories. tonight, these vets will get to celebrate their senior prom. many of them didn't get a chance to go because they left to serve their country. one local veteran told me he's glad he's getting this opportunity. "well i think it's nice that we are still around to celebrate something of this nature because all of us who served on world war 2 are in our 90s." but this event is more than just a prom. it is also a fundraiser to help send some of our local heroes back to belgium. that's to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle of the bulge. a group of 15 veterans total will go on the trip. at least 7 of those veterans are from north alabama. i'll be speaking to one veteran who will get to go on that trip to beligium and what it means to him. we'll have that right here tonight on waay 31 news at ten. reporting in madison atp waay 31