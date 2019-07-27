Speech to Text for NEW ALABAMA DAY CARE RULE AFFECTS SUBSIDY PAYMENTS

the deadline is just around the corner for daycares in alabama to either get licensed or no longer be able to accept subsidy payments. the alabama department of human resources said as of this week, almost 70 daycares that accept subsidy payments still have not applied for a license. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at a daycare in guntersville where she learned how this is impacting daycares here in north alabama, sierra? will, just in the last 24 hours this daycare in guntersville received its department of human resources license. the director told me until now they didn't need one, because of their religious affiliation, but because of the law taking affect next month they decided to apply. dodson- "that's why we became licensed, so we didn't have to turn any families away." out of about 85 kids who come to connect church's daycare program, around 15 of them are using government subsidies to attend. in the last month those families received a letter from the department of human resources letting them know they won't be able to use those subsidies past august 1st because their daycare wasn't licensed yet. dodson- "that's when we were like 'no no no we're going to get licensed.' so the parents have not been affected, they would've been affected if we had not gotten licensed." in order to not to turn any family away, the daycare decided to go through the process of licensing. dodson- "its important for us as a church to reach all families." for connect church, the licensing requirements weren't far off from what they were already doing. they had to switch to a different background check program, add sinks and buy some more toys. dodson- "it was not hard for us, at all, fortunately our facility is in great shape." dodson also had to take some classes over the summer, but in the long run she says being licensed will be beneficial for the daycare. dodson- "its just more accountability which is good for us and i think for everybody." for parents whose children attend daycares that choose to stay unlicensed, department of human resources spokesperson said the department will help them find a new center if needed. reporting