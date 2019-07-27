Speech to Text for Rob's July 27th Forecast

the weekend has started off with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine for the tennessee valley. expect much of the same for sunday, but the chance for daily isolated showers and storms will return. most areas stay dry tomorrow, with the greatest chance for an isolated shower and storm near sand mountain. highs will climb into the lower 90s for most locations. the work week starts off dry for monday, with more sunshine and warm temperatures back into the lower 90s. by the time we reach tuesday and wednesday, the humidity returns, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. the greatest chance for storms looks to be tuesday. no severe weather or flooding is expected. showers and storms become more isolated once again thursday and friday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s. low temperatures also stay seasonable with temperatures each morning in the upper 60s to near 70. thanks rob!