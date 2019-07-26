Speech to Text for New Parking Spots Being Added After Construction

during the construction. new details. 60 new permanent parking spots are coming to sparkman high school after hundreds had to be removed for construction. the madison county commission helped fund the additional parking spots after 200 had to be removed. it's for a brand new arts center this year. now, juniors at the high school must enter in a lottery to potentially get a parking spot. if a student does not win, they will be reimbursed the entry fee. sparkman high school principal chris shaw says it may not be ideal now, but the project is a net positive for the future. chris shaw - sparkman high school principal "thing is, this is just a temporary, this is just one year, in fact with all the construction projects, we'll have more parking than we started out before the construction process" principal shaw tells waay 31 the arts center will be a 12 month project, but hopes it gets completed earlier. he says after the art center is built, they will construct the 200