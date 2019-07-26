Speech to Text for New Hotel Coming To Huntsville

mexico. new at 6 -- you are looking at the future hyatt house hotel in downtown huntsville... one of several coming to the area. the nine story hotel will be built at holmes and jefferson, just behind pints and pixels! thank you for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. as waay31's steven dilsizian found out ... the city says more rooms are needed, for a specific reason. take standup: just behind me is a parking lot that sits at the corner of holmes avenue and jefferson street, but the city of huntsville is now going to make it a hyatt hotel take sot: seth farrington - lives in huntsville "i understand the vision, i understand it may seem a little big at first, but i think we'll grow into it" seth farrington has lived in huntsville for more than 20 years. he sees hotel after hotel pop up in the city, but understands its all a part of growth. the city of huntsville approved the latest hotel, the hyatt house, featuring 145 rooms and a rooftop bar. mayor tommy battle says this makes four hotels coming to downtown.. and potentially drawing bigger events to the von braun center. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "hotels that are within walking distance to the von braun center, von braun center can have bigger conventions, bigger groups coming into town, and you have the hotel capacity to do it mayor battle hinted to bigger performances and competitions that could come, but having a place to stay is a priority. farrington says a shift in culture would be welcomed. take sot: seth farrington - lives in huntsville "i think it would be great, bring in a variety of acts, more than just the arena size, but bigger than the bar scene size" the addition of the hotels is part of the city's master plan of a thousand hotel rooms downtown. another hotel could be in the works! the city also agreed to sell land on monroe street to citycentre development for 1 million dollars. the city has the right to purchase the land back if the developer does not build another hotel or an approved commercial project. mayor battle tells me holding trainees from redstone arsenal has really increased the demand. take sot: tommy battle - mayor of huntsville "the fbi is one example, alcohol tobacco and firearms is another example, as they come in and bring people into train, hotels are becoming a necessity" farrington has worked on the arsenal and says its always been the core of huntsville's growth. take sot: seth farrington - lives in huntsville "the growth of downtown helps attract a good workforce to redstone and helps keep the workforce that's here" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. the city says construction of hyatt house must start by the end of this year. doors