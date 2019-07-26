Speech to Text for District Cracks Down On Cell Phone Use

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from happening. new information tonight... parents are reacting to a strict new rule about cell phones at huntsville city schools. kids can have them -- but they can't have them turned on. waay 31's - alex torres-perez - shows us why it's causing frustration among some parents. ll: in less than 2 weeks, students at huntsville high will go up these steps and return to school. but there's one thing they need to know before going back to the classroom...they can't use these anymore. "i buy my child a cell phone for a reason, so that i can get a hold of them any time i want to get a hold of them and so that i know they are safe because they can also get a hold of me any time they need to. i'm never going to be mad at my kid for having a cell phone on them. charles osbourne is worried the new cell phone rule at huntsville city schools will keep parents from being able to reach their kids in an emergency. "if there's something going on at the school and i see the news and i see police surrounding the school, i want to be able to know that my kid is okay and i can't do that with their cell phone off. osbourne says he understands the goal of eliminating distractions. but thinks in today's modern age, the rule can be dangerous. "don't take the safety aspect away if they need it while they are at their desk and something serious happened at school." i asked the district spokesman how schools will enforce the rule. he told me after a student has been warned, teachers can confiscate phones until the end of the day. but a parent, not the student, will have to pick it up at the administrative office. osbourne says that's a little much. "now you are inconveniencing me. i mean what good has that done. i'm going to pick the cell phone up and be mad at the school. not mad at the student." ll: at this time, no exceptions are written into the policy. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. schools can set a designated time and place for students to use their phones. that will be up to the principal's