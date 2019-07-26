Speech to Text for Summer Slowdown Newser

for a response. new at five-- the city of huntsville and police are encouraging drivers to slow down. police said distracted driving and speeding along roads cause wrecks. . with construction going throughout most the city they want to make sure you're paying attention so everyone's safe. waay 31's sydney martin asked the city about one of the roads that's been a big concern for many this summer. celia mackey, lives in huntsville, "now since they have dumped so much extra traffic on it from the cecil ashburn road it's crazy." celia mackey told me she's lived in huntsville all her life and governors drive is a road she always wants to avoid. many drivers are concerned the added drivers from the cecil ashburn road closure along with the repaving project that's not yet complete could make back to school traffic tough in less than two weeks. celia mackey, lives in huntsville, "it's going to be even more dangerous with school kids involved." the alabama department of transportation said the repaving project would be complete before august 5th..however there is still some more work to be done. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "they still got left is some of the turn lanes, turn-out lanes and some of the cross over lanes. i've been over on a pretty regular basis and they've done a pretty great job." we asked mayor tommy battle why he didn't urge the state to hold off on the repaving of the road that's already seen more than 200 wrecks in the first half of the year.. the city promised no construction on any detour routes impacted by cecil ashburn's closure. he told us he didn't think there is any correlation between paving and wrecks on governors drive. tommy battle, mayor of huntsville, "if you remember they only did the repaving after 8 o'clock at night and they finished at 6 in the morning. most of your problems are caused by people who are going a little bit too fast. going a little too close to somebody and somebody has to stop in front of them." mackey told us she doesn't understand how the mayor can't make the connection. celia mackey, lives in huntsville, "what he said i guess doesn't make any sense. it's not logical." "even though the construction like trucks aren't on the road during daylight hours they still leave alot of obstacles of the construction process." in huntsville sm waay 31 news.