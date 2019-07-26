Speech to Text for Madsion County Sequel Teen Escapes

waay 31's ashley carter is live at the facility on browns ferry road with reaction from neighbors. ashley? neighbors i talked to today say they lived here when the teens escaped in 2017 ... so when they got the alert last night about three more juveniles escaping.... the memories came flooding back. <pkg: kirk fuller, lives near facility: "it's been a threat, and as of last night it's continuing to be a threat." kirk fuller has lived in heritage station for nearly 20 years.. he told me it took about 30 minutes for the community to be notified thursday night about the runaway teens...which he says was too long. kirk fuller, lives near facility: "earlier notification is essential, and we did not get the early notification that we needed." last year...the city of madison voted to renew the license for sequel t-s-i .. also known as three springs. the city said it had been working with the facility to make safety improvements. fuller said the license should never have been renewed after the 2017 incident. he says it was given a second chance to show it wouldn't be a threat to the community...but after last night that chance has been blown. kirk fuller, lives near facility: "it's desperately needed, it's very important, but it needs to be in a location where you're not putting everyone else at risk." fuller understands the facility is needed for troubled teens .. but he says it's come at too great a cost to his community's peace of mind. kirk fuller, lives near facility: "everybody knows teenagers can get in trouble, they don't always make good decisions, we're supportive as a community of things like that, but at this time we're worried about our teenagers and our kids when somebody like that escapes. that has a higher priority."> i reached out to the sequel, madison police and the mayors office regarding these safety concerns... and what actions will be taken after last night... i haven't heard anything back just yet. live in madison...ashley carter...waay 31 news.