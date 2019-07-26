Speech to Text for Construction on new storm shelter in Owens Cross Roads is underway

new storm shelter in owens cross roads is now underway. it will be located behind town hall and big enough for 300 people. the shelter is expected to be finished in the next 4 and a half months. neighbors we spoke with said it's important to have a save place to go during bad weather... right now, the nearest storm shelter is in new hope.... which is 7-miles away.