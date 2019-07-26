Speech to Text for Parents, students in Madison County concerned over parking spot reduction at high school

a big project at a madison county school is causing some anger among parents and students. it will impact which juniors will be able to drive to school this year! waay 31's steven dilsizian shows us why hundreds of parking spaces are being eliminated at sparkman high. 200 parking spots are being removed for a brand new arts center. i'm told these dirt patches will be turned into 60-parking spots to reduce the impact. but one parent tells me if her daughter can't drive to school ... the whole family will be impacted. take sot: amy latiker - parent of sparkman high junior "she was driving half of the year last year so she's not new to this, and then for us to go into this new school year where she can't drive is very upsetting!" amy latiker has a daughter headed into her junior year at sparkman high. latiker says her child would drive to school and go to work at publix right after. but if she doesn't have a parking spot, everything changes. take sot: amy latiker - parent of sparkman high junior "first of all, there's nobody else to drive her and if she car pools, who is going to pick her up at 10 or 11 oclock at night if mom and dad has to work?" sparkman high school is forced to temporarily remove 200 parking spots for juniors. juniors now have to enter in a lottery to see if they will be able to drive to school. parents and students took to facebook, expressing their anger. but principal chris shaw says this one year will be a net positive for the future. take sot: chris shaw - sparkman high school principal "thing is, this is just a temporary, this is just one year, in fact with all the construction projects, we'll have more parking than we started out before the construction process" to combat some of the impact, 60 new parking spaces are being installed. after the new arts center is complete, shaw tells me they will install the other 200 spots in a different location. latiker understands, but says the impact is much bigger to her family. take sot: amy latiker - parent of sparkman high junior "with her not having a parking spot, they're going to cut her hours, and it's going to effect more than just what they think it's going to effect in school" im told the new arts center is a 12 month project, but principal shaw hopes it could be completed earlier. if a junior enters the parking lottery and does not win, they are given their money back. in harvest -- sd -- waay31 news.