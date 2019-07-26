Speech to Text for Free or low-cost mammograms being offered in DeKalb County on August 6th

in the area. for the first time, the dekalb county library is partnering with multiple breast cancer organizations to provide free or low cost mammograms next month. waay31s sierra phillips went to fort payne to find out what you need to know to participate. on august 6th, a bus equipped with two screening rooms and mammogram equipment will be here at the dekalb county library in fort payne from 9am to 3pm. event organizers say the mammograms will be free with most insurance carriers and there is financial assistance available for those under- insured. when you arrive, you'll need your doctors full name, your drivers license or state id, and your insurance card. the assistant director for the library told me she's happy they're getting involved. toombs- "i think everyone should have them i think they should be where people are with easy access to them and i think having the bus come is a good idea." the form to fill out before your examination is about 4 pages so they recommend you do it ahead of time. you can pick up the form at the library or you can fill it out online. in dekalb county sierra phillips waay31 news. this will be the buses only stop in alabama, but it will make stops in georgia and tennessee until the end of the month.