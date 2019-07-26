Speech to Text for Woman in critical condition after being shot at Huntsville apartment complex

we begin with breaking news this afternoon! in the last 15 minutes, police have left the scene of a shooting that left the victim in critical condition. it happened at the "garden place apartment" on hood road -- near the intersection of drake and triana boulevard. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin joins us live from the scene. sydney what else have you learned? first responders tell me a 21-year-old woman is at huntsville hospital this afternoon with life-threatening injuries. take a look at this video as investigators worked to collect evidence. police told me they're looking for a person of interest ... but haven't released any information on that person. but they do tell me the public is not at risk. police won't say if the shooting happened on a top or bottom floor apartment as they work to contact the victim's family. neighbors out here didn't want to talk on camera but to give you an idea of the neighborhood we are in take a look at this.. we found this kitchen knife just outside the complex. the blade is bigger than my foot! we did notify police about the large knife and an officer did collect it. this afternoon, police have not released a motive for the shooting, but are asking anyone with info to contact them. we'll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. waay 31's been on the scene of this shooting since shortly after it happened. we'll keep you updated as the investigation continues. stay with us throughout the evening for any breaking news developments.