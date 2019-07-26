Speech to Text for Groundbreaking storm shelter

have school start dates for every district in the area. happening today, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a new storm shelter in owens cross roads. city officials will be at the ground breaking ceremony today at noon. it will be held at the owens cross roads town hall. mayor tony craig and madison county commissioner craig