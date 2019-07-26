Clear

Groundbreaking storm shelter

Groundbreaking storm shelter

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 7:53 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Groundbreaking storm shelter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have school start dates for every district in the area. happening today, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a new storm shelter in owens cross roads. city officials will be at the ground breaking ceremony today at noon. it will be held at the owens cross roads town hall. mayor tony craig and madison county commissioner craig
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events